As with so many things, I find myself a little late to the game when it comes to the brilliant series The Crown on Netflix.

In the final episode of series one, the focus was on Winston Churchill in 1954, when Graham Sutherland had been commissioned by parliament to paint his portrait in celebration of his 80th birthday. Churchill disliked the final portrait intensely and I believe it was his wife who actually destroyed the portrait.

Many years ago I had the pleasure, and indeed honour, to work at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

It was such a privilege to be able to wander through the amazing galleries and become so familiar with even just a fraction of the collection. Watching this programme, I was reminded of the stunning series of sketches and preliminary studies of Churchill by Sutherland from their many sittings, which are all that remain of the commission now. Two oil studies, references NPG 5331 and NPG 5332 in particular are still vividly imprinted in my mind.

In this particular episode, I loved the diffused lighting of this scene and in the midst of my reverie about the life I once led, I knew straight away that I’d like to try to paint it.

Graham Sutherland painting Winston Churchill, from an episode of The Crown

Obviously this watercolour painting confirms what I already knew – that I’m no portrait painter! – but there’s still a great deal about this painting that I enjoy. As with so many of my paintings, I feel it works much better in real life and from a reasonable distance but I hope people are able to get some sense of the light and atmosphere.

I really like the way that painting this somehow brings together my past and my present. In terms of my future, I think it also points the way quite nicely too!

For now though, as this is my last post before Christmas, I’d like to wish you all as wonderful festive season – well certainly as wonderful as possible within whatever rules apply to you when you read this!

For me and my family, and for anyone familiar with England’s world beating tiered system of restrictions – we’re currently in tier 2 and shall be for Christmas Day. In news hot off the press however, I understand that we’ll be leapfrogging to the most extreme tier 4 on Boxing Day, which I imagine we’ll be enduring for the foreseeable future (or at least until they invent tier 5!)

Ah well. Merry Christmas all!